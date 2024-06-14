StockNews.com Lowers Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CHCI
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock Holding Companies
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.