StockNews.com Lowers Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.71. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

