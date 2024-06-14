StockNews.com Lowers Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.88.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

DVN stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 367.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,460,000 after purchasing an additional 697,849 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Devon Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,459 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

