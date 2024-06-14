StockNews.com Upgrades Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Core Molding Technologies Price Performance
CMT opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $152.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Core Molding Technologies
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.