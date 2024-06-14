StockNews.com Upgrades Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CMT opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $152.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 2,335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $44,505.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at $589,201.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,726 shares of company stock worth $850,887 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

