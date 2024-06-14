Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

In other news, EVP Brian A. Hand bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian A. Hand purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

