S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.93. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,701 shares during the period. S&W Seed accounts for 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

