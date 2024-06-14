Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Sells $1,864,425.42 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $1,864,425.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,568.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Symbotic Trading Down 1.9 %

Symbotic stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.70 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 166.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYM. Northland Securities raised their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

