Tandem Group (LON:TND) Trading 1.1% Higher

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 177 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.25). 80 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.23).

Tandem Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of £9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -769.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 187.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.79.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

