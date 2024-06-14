Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.58.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $120.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.95. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $122.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ershel C. Redd, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,563 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

