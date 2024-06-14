Taseko Mines Limited Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGB. TD Securities upped their target price on Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 4.1 %

TGB stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $654.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,848 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,414 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

