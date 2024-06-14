Terra (LUNA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $32.67 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $403.56 million and $32.67 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000651 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000685 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 766,734,868 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

