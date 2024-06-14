Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $763.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $607.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.65. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $422.07 and a 1 year high of $799.46.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

