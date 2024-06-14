The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Trading Down 1.8%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.23). 107,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.27).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £701.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 175. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60.
The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The European Smaller Companies Trust
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.