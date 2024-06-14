The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target to $143.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. New Street Research restated a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 94.88.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at 158.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 103.31. ARM has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ARM will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $259,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $680,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

