The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$87.32 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$87.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE:TD opened at C$74.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$80.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$73.98 and a 12-month high of C$87.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8691589 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.