Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Trading Down 3.7%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 63,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,255% from the average session volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

