TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$39.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on X. TD Securities increased their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 5th.

TMX Group Stock Performance

X opened at C$36.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.22. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$28.32 and a 1 year high of C$38.03.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

