Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Given New C$2.30 Price Target at CIBC

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$2.70 to C$2.30 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transat A.T. has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of C$2.56.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRZ

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$2.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.69. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.01) by C($1.10). The company had revenue of C$785.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$815.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T.

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.