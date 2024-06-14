Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.98. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

