Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
Shares of TRT opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.98. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
