Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Receives $38.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

UPBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Upbound Group

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of UPBD stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. Upbound Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.37, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is -321.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at $399,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at $705,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at $628,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.