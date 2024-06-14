Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOO traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $498.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,804,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,021. The firm has a market cap of $451.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $500.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $477.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

