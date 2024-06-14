Varta (ETR:VAR1) Shares Down 0.1%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €9.42 ($10.13) and last traded at €9.55 ($10.26). 94,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.55 ($10.27).

Varta Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $407.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

