VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

VerticalScope Company Profile

Shares of VerticalScope stock opened at C$10.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.28. The stock has a market cap of C$191.48 million, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.40. VerticalScope has a 12-month low of C$3.24 and a 12-month high of C$11.00.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

