Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

VRDN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 23.99. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

