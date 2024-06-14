Wedbush Comments on The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duckhorn Portfolio’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

NAPA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $873.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,406.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.