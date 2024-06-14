Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Upgraded at Eight Capital

Eight Capital upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $2,552,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

