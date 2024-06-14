Whitbread’s (WTB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,200 ($53.48) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.48) to GBX 4,000 ($50.94) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Whitbread has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,122.50 ($39.76).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,937 ($37.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,057.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,304.07. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,848 ($36.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,714 ($47.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,835.63, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 62.90 ($0.80) dividend. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,062.50%.

In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.67), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($206,265.22). In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.67), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($206,265.22). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,004 ($38.25) per share, with a total value of £27,036 ($34,427.61). 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

