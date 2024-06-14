Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 35,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $421,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $95,563.00.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of YMAB stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $20.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.
