Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 35,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $421,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $95,563.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics



Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

