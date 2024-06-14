Yext’s (YEXT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $643.07 million, a P/E ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Yext by 48.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,197,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,244 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Yext by 67.0% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,503,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 603,598 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $2,503,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 87.7% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 372,800 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Yext by 53.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 919,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 321,812 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

