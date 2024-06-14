Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

TROW opened at $116.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.44. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $130,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,152,000 after acquiring an additional 892,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,831,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,434,000 after acquiring an additional 306,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

