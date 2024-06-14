Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Purchases $35,239,599.24 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 816,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,239,599.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,185,540 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,195.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on Z. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

