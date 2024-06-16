10,680 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 71,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,745. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

