1,205 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Acquired by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 1,876,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. 338,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,918. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

