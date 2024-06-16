1,510 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Vima LLC

Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

GLD stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,076,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,442. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

