20,798 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Acquired by Vima LLC

Vima LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for 1.4% of Vima LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAPR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 1.1 %

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,705 shares. The stock has a market cap of $173.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

