21,874 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.61. 2,454,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,779. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

