2,670 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Mosaic by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.
Mosaic Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. 3,817,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,435. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mosaic Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
