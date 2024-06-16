2,834 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VB traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.02. 486,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,971. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

