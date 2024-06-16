3,916 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Acquired by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,355,000 after acquiring an additional 58,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,358,000 after buying an additional 40,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.37. 1,301,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,894. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

