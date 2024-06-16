44,894 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,763,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $84.00. 2,178,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,665. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.