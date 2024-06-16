52,827 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Shorepath Capital Management LLC

Shorepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,827 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,000. EOG Resources comprises about 5.7% of Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,431,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.24. 2,850,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,262. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.63 and its 200 day moving average is $122.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.34 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

