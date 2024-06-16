5,505 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 175,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 40,086 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,813,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,789,098. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

