562 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407,289 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,902,000 after acquiring an additional 43,959 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,835,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,055 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,194 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.09. 1,002,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,108. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. UBS Group began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

