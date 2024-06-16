8,712 Shares in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Acquired by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,206,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 62,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

IGIB remained flat at $51.62 during trading on Friday. 1,643,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $52.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1896 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

