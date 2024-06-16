9,541 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Vima LLC

Vima LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Vima LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $610,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $183.66. 25,456,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,943,300. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.