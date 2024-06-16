Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the May 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Able View Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Able View Global stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Able View Global Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ ABLV opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Able View Global has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

About Able View Global

Able View Global Inc operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment.

