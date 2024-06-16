Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 510.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,937 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.92. 6,239,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,756. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

