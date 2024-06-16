Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $22.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

ACRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of ACRV opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $14.03.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Acrivon Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,353,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $20,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,360,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,567,293. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRV. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 31,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

