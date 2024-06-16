Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $700.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Melius lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,616,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 176,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Adobe by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

