aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Achieves $290.52 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $290.52 million and $13.91 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000784 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000667 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,017,367 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.