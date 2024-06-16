Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Tops $0.86 on Exchanges

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $138.16 million and $11.46 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,100,816,049 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,100,816,048.802393 with 496,136,953.27498716 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.86043259 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $12,844,388.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

